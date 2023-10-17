Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, October 17
On today's newscast: Aspen school board candidates have different opinions on how to increase school safety, The Aspen Times apologizes for a political cartoon that offended some readers, several valley locals make the U.S. Freeski Team roster, Colorado Free Application Days start today, a tree-themed beer supports climate efforts, and more.
