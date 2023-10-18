Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, October 18
On today's newscast: Black Hills Energy is reminding people to use the national "call-before-you-dig" hotline after a gas line was damaged in Glenwood Springs, Garfield County Public Libraries is hosting a forum Wednesday about freedom of speech amid book banning efforts, Aspen School District candidates weighed in on controversial curriculum decisions in neighboring school districts, and more.
