Wednesday, October 18

On today's newscast: Black Hills Energy is reminding people to use the national "call-before-you-dig" hotline after a gas line was damaged in Glenwood Springs, Garfield County Public Libraries is hosting a forum Wednesday about freedom of speech amid book banning efforts, Aspen School District candidates weighed in on controversial curriculum decisions in neighboring school districts, and more.

