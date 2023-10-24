Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, October 24
On today's newscast: Roaring Fork School District board candidates want to support special education, the owners of the Aspen Valley Ranch have rejected the winning auction bid for the property after filing for bankruptcy, a public ceremony next month will remember the people killed in the Club Q shooting last November, and more.
