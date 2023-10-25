Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, October 25
On today's newscast: A security guard at the St. Regis hotel in Aspen was scratched by a bear late Monday night, Roaring Fork School District board candidates are grappling with how to retain teachers, the Snowmass Transportation Department wants to raise wages for its Village Shuttle drivers, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.