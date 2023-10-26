Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, October 26
On today's newscast: The Roaring Fork School District has approved a resignation agreement with its superintendent Jesus Rodriguez, Garfield Re-2’s school board held a much-anticipated vote on its new social studies curriculum this week, wildlife officials euthanized a bear that scratched a security guard at the St. Regis hotel in Aspen, and more.
