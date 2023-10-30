Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, October 30
On today's newscast: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is closed until further notice while police investigate a death on the grounds, Aspen Snowmass mountains got nearly two feet of snow over Halloween weekend, a lawsuit going to trial this week seeks to keep former president Donald Trump off Colorado ballots next year, and more.
