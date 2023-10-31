Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico

Hurricane Otis was recorded to be the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in Mexico's history. The tropical storm grew into a Category 5 hurricane devastating the resort town of Acapulco. Dozens of people have died, and dozens more are still missing.

Take a look at its destructive aftermath:

/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images / Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images Oct. 26: View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.

Marco Ugarte / AP / AP Oct. 26: Miguel Cantu shows the destruction of his home and belongings, in the wake of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.

/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images / Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images Oct. 27: The Arena GNP Seguros Stadium is seen surrounded by debris in the aftermath of hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.

/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images / Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images Oct. 27: Cars lay partially under water in the aftermath of hurricane Otis at "Zona Diamante" in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.

/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images / Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images Oct. 28: Locals remove debris left by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.

/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images / Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images Oct. 28: A view of the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.

Felix Marquez / AP / AP Oct. 28: Soldiers stand guard during a food delivery, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.

Felix Marquez / AP / AP Oct. 29: A woman stands at a damaged area in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.

Felix Marquez / AP / AP Oct. 29: A man rides at a damaged zone in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.