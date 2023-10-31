Tuesday, October 31

On today's newscast: a Roaring Fork High School graduate who likely died from suicide at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park had semi-automatic weapons with him, a local resident is suing the town of Carbondale and three of its police officers over race discrimination, people in Garfield and Eagle counties can now receive emergency alerts in multiple languages, and more.

