Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, October 31
On today's newscast: a Roaring Fork High School graduate who likely died from suicide at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park had semi-automatic weapons with him, a local resident is suing the town of Carbondale and three of its police officers over race discrimination, people in Garfield and Eagle counties can now receive emergency alerts in multiple languages, and more.
