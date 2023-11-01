Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, November 1
On today's newscast: a three-day workshop for kids that have addiction in their family is coming to the valley next week, the Aspen Skiing Company says it's too early to tell if the mountains will open early, Día de los Muertos celebrations will be taking place in Aspen and Carbondale this week, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.