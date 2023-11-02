Local public health department says: add COVID-19 to your cold & flu season shots

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with more information from other local public health agencies, including Pitkin County.

While it no longer makes the headlines, people are still getting sick from COVID-19 on a regular basis. And, health experts say that we should assume that cold and flu season now includes COVID as well.

Garfield County Public Health is encouraging everyone six months and older to get both their flu shot and an updated COVID vaccine.

Walk-in appointments for both shots are available on Wednesdays in Glenwood Springs at 2014 Blake Avenue and on Thursdays in Rifle at 195 W. 14th Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locations.

For kids and adults alike who don’t like needles, GCPH also has nasal mists for the flu available.

Carrie Godes with Public Health said supply isn’t an issue for Garfield County — and that you should get your shot, even if you’re young and healthy.

“And actually I would say that a number of the cases that we’ve seen, the hospitalizations that we’ve seen more recently, by and large are out of date with their vaccines, like the last one being over a year old,” she said. “So that really does show that to reduce the severity of the illness, having that up-to-date vaccine is going to be your best bet.”

It’s a new formulation for 2023-24, and Godes said people should expect to adjust to getting a COVID shot every year, the way they do for the flu.

She also said vaccines aren’t free, but people’s insurance generally covers them. And if you’re uninsured, she says you can still get the shot for free, thanks to federal funds.

“And that also exists at any CVS or Walgreens pharmacy,” she said. “They also have that same fund that the government has... We don’t want to make it a barrier for people if you don’t have insurance to get the vaccine.”

And vaccines are also available at many pharmacies in the valley — just call ahead to check.

Take-home tests are no longer available for free at GCPH, but the U.S. Postal Service will still send four free tests to households, which the public can request online.

Garfield County Public Health This Garfield County Public Health graphic provides the public with a timeline of what to do if they test positive for COVID-19.

If you do test positive for COVID-19, Godes said you should isolate at home for 5 days, counting from the first day of symptoms. After that, you can go out in public again as long as you’ve been fever-free for 24 hours, and you should wear a mask in public for the next five days.

For those who are older or immunocompromised, Godes recommended contacting your primary care physician to see if you can get a COVID treatment like Paxlovid.

Those who have already had COVID should talk to their physician about when to get the vaccine next. Some people may be able to delay their vaccination for up to three months.

Godes also said that folks should continue basic public health practices like washing their hands to prevent the spread of a variety of illnesses, including the common cold and the flu.

That’s especially true as the holidays get underway and more people start to crowd indoors with extended family.

“One thing that we’re really encouraging is any amount of ventilation,” she said. “I know it’s pretty cold out, so opening a window may not be something you want to do, but even if you’re turning on your kind of cheap bathroom fans that run, any amount of ventilation really does seem to make a difference in the house.”