Proposition HH debate

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Sam Fuqua
Published November 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT
Senator Barb Kirkmeyer and Senator Steve Fenberg outside the KGNU studios in Boulder.
Jackie Sedley
/
KGNU
Proposition HH is one of two statewide ballot measures in Colorado in 2023.

The Property Tax Changes and Revenue Change Measure relates to state property taxes and revenue limits. The ballot measure would reduce property valuation rates over the next decade and allow property owners to exempt part of their property’s value from taxation.

The nonpartisan legislative council staff has created this guide to calculate how Proposition HH will impact individual taxpayers.

KGNU hosted a debate on Prop HH. Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Democrat from Boulder who represents Senate District 18, spoke in favor of the measure.  Sen. Fenberg co-sponsored the legislation that placed HH on the ballot.

Senate Minority Whip Barb Kirkmeyer, a Republican from Weld County who represents Senate District 23, spoke in opposition to HH.

This story from KGNUwas shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.
Sam Fuqua
Sam Fuqua is an award-winning radio journalist who has worked in public media since 1990, including over 20 years on the staff of KGNU, the community public radio station serving Boulder/Denver. He co-hosts KGNU's quarterly call-in program focused on conflict resolution.
