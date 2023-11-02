Proposition HH debate

Proposition HH is one of two statewide ballot measures in Colorado in 2023.

The Property Tax Changes and Revenue Change Measure relates to state property taxes and revenue limits. The ballot measure would reduce property valuation rates over the next decade and allow property owners to exempt part of their property’s value from taxation.

The nonpartisan legislative council staff has created this guide to calculate how Proposition HH will impact individual taxpayers.

KGNU hosted a debate on Prop HH. Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Democrat from Boulder who represents Senate District 18, spoke in favor of the measure. Sen. Fenberg co-sponsored the legislation that placed HH on the ballot.

Senate Minority Whip Barb Kirkmeyer, a Republican from Weld County who represents Senate District 23, spoke in opposition to HH.

