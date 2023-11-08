Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, November 8
On today's newscast: unofficial election results are in for local school board elections, Rifle's city council race, two statewide ballot issues and other municipal ballot measures, Garfield County commissioners have yet to confirm an appointment to the county's public library board amid a book banning controversy, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.