Thursday, November 9

On today’s newscast: the town of Carbondale assesses how it can help a group of unhoused people from Venezuela and Colombia, Aspen School District safety updates, how to prevent respiratory illness this fall and winter, a local production of Spamalot, the Aspen Words literary prize long list finalists, overwhelming stateside support for Prop. II, regional thoughts on climate change, and much more.

