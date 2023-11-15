Wednesday, November 15

On today's newscast: Garfield County commissioners voted to reject the Flying M Ranch development south of Glenwood Springs, school districts are working to enroll unhoused minors who recently arrived in the valley, state Representative Elizabeth Velasco and nonprofit Voces Unidas are in D.C. asking the federal government to expand access to work permits for immigrants, and more.

