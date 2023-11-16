Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, November 16
On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners passed a new cap on house sizes, Glenwood Springs is considering big zoning changes to meet its housing needs, Basalt’s town council voted unanimously to approve a contract for the final phase of its Midland Avenue Streetscape Project, an all-women ski movie is coming to The Arts Campus at Willits this weekend, and more.
