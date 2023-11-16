Thursday, November 16

On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners passed a new cap on house sizes, Glenwood Springs is considering big zoning changes to meet its housing needs, Basalt’s town council voted unanimously to approve a contract for the final phase of its Midland Avenue Streetscape Project, an all-women ski movie is coming to The Arts Campus at Willits this weekend, and more.

