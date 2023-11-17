Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, November 17
On today's newscast: at least five unhoused migrants had to be turned away from the emergency shelter in Carbondale for the first time this week, Cassie Harrelson has won the second seat on the Aspen School District board, RFTA has signed on to become a member of the West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.