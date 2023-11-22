Wednesday, November 22

On today's newscast: Mind Springs Health seeks funding for a new detox facility in Glenwood Springs, Sky Mountain Park closes for a limited elk hunt, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will open with limited terrain on Thanksgiving, a Catholic church in Aspen blesses ski equipment, a local freeskier gets nominated for the Youth Olympic Games, Colorado and Utah have a dry start to the winter, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.