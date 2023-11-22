Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, November 22
On today's newscast: Mind Springs Health seeks funding for a new detox facility in Glenwood Springs, Sky Mountain Park closes for a limited elk hunt, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will open with limited terrain on Thanksgiving, a Catholic church in Aspen blesses ski equipment, a local freeskier gets nominated for the Youth Olympic Games, Colorado and Utah have a dry start to the winter, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.