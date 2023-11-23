Thursday, November 23

On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs officials mull over “upzoning” to allow more duplexes and triplexes, a water line break causes discoloration in Rifle’s drinking water, occupancy rates are down in Aspen and Snowmass Village hotels, rivers are flowing below average rates in the Roaring Fork watershed, a winter storm will impact Thanksgiving travel, Gov. Jared Polis pardons some turkeys, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.