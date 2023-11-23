Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, November 23
On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs officials mull over “upzoning” to allow more duplexes and triplexes, a water line break causes discoloration in Rifle’s drinking water, occupancy rates are down in Aspen and Snowmass Village hotels, rivers are flowing below average rates in the Roaring Fork watershed, a winter storm will impact Thanksgiving travel, Gov. Jared Polis pardons some turkeys, and more.
