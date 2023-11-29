Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, November 29
On today's newscast: Community members in the Garfield Re-2 School District are trying to oust the board president after he supported a controversial curriculum change, an Aspen-based nonprofit is sending several delegates to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the latest Warren Miller ski movie will screen in Aspen, and more.
