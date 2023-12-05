© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
How nice is the Midwest for LGBTQ+ families?

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published December 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST
Many families in the Midwest face a rising tide of discrimination and hate in their churches, schools, and even their own neighborhoods. Monte and Mario in "We Live Here: The Midwest" are shown.
What does it mean to have Midwestern values?

A quick internet search brings you a few answers, most of which fall under this umbrella: hard-working, friendly, and family-oriented.

The new documentary “We Live Here: The Midwest” asks whether “Midwestern nice” does or doesn’t extend to the LGBTQ families who live there. 

The Midwest is made up of 12 states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From Nebraska to Ohio, and Missouri to Minnesota, those 12 states are also known as “America’s Heartland.” How do LGBTQ families living there experience its beat?

As how we define family evolves and changes, how does “Midwestern nice” keep up? What myths or stereotypes are there about communities across the U.S.?

We speak to the creators of “We Live Here: The Midwest” and get an update on state LGBTQ legislation.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5
Jorgelina Manna-Rea