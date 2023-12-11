Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, December 12
On today's newscast: The final phase of affordable housing at Burlingame Ranch in Aspen is finally ready to welcome some of its newest residents, federal officials have released a much-anticipated environmental analysis for the Thompson Divide area, mail delays in Basalt and other mountain towns are mainly due to worker shortages, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.