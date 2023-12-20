Wednesday, December 20

On today's newscast: Colorado's Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s Republican primary ballot, a state agency is working to buy one of the oldest water rights on the Colorado River at the Shoshone power plant in Glenwood Canyon, the fate of Stubbies bar in Basalt will be decided by Pitkin County, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.