Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Thursday, December 21
On today's newscast: Carbondale will receive state emergency funds to help support over 100 migrants through the winter, the Aspen Airport and Pitkin County are getting some pushback on their media campaign supporting a new terminal and runway, forecasters are warning about avalanche danger as new snow falls on a weak base, and more.
