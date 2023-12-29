Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, December 29
On today's newscast: Congressional candidates react to Lauren Boebert’s announcement that she’s running in a different district next year, local snowpack is tracking below average, the Colorado River drought task force makes some recommendations, a new exhibition in Aspen features ‘larger-than-life’ sculptures by John Chamberlain, and more.
