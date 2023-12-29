© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

January 2024 Evergreen giveaway: Win a healthy meal package from Tuesday Foods

Aspen Public Radio
Published December 29, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST
1 of 4  — Untitled (940 x 569 px) (1).png
Michele Cardamone Photography
2 of 4  — PLANT-BASED MEALS. DELIVERED. (2880 x 1920 px).png
3 of 4  — Cleanse Soup Line Up 6 (1).jpeg
Brooke Casillas / The Scout Guide
4 of 4  — Copy of Green Goddess Macro Bowl 1of3.jpeg
Brooke Casillas / The Scout Guide

A new year can bring endless possibilities along with new, positive resolutions. And if you're looking to make a healthy change this year, Aspen Public Radio and local business, Tuesday Foods, are sharing an exciting new giveaway opportunity, exclusively for our monthly Evergreen members...

Sign up to give a gift of just $15 a month to Aspen Public Radio by Wednesday, January 31, and you'll be entered into a drawing for a one-month package of chef-prepared, plant-based delivery meals from Tuesday Foods valued at over $1,300.

Here’s how it works:

  • Explore this week’s menu and place your order online.
  • Chefs cook and prep fresh, ready-to-eat meals that arrive on your doorstep on Tuesdays in reusable glass and compostable packaging.
  • Then Enjoy your Tuesday Foods delivery!
Brooke Casillas
/
The Scout Guide
Thai Noodle Salad

Start healthy habits in 2024 with locally sourced, organic soups, salads, entrees, and more, delivered right to your door in reusable, eco-conscious packaging. Meals are nutritionist-approved, organic, and always gluten, dairy, and refined sugar-free. If you love great food and are committed to eating healthy, this is the meal delivery service for you.

Ready to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member to be entered now.

Already an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member? Thank you! You’ve already been automatically entered!

Throughout the Aspen Public Radio pledge drives/campaigns and at other times during the year, Aspen Public Radio may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.