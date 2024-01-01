Monday, January 1

On today's newscast: The Snowmass Village Planning Commission will take another look at an 80-unit workforce housing project, Pitkin County officials are working to address signs of overuse at Penny Hot Springs, Colorado utilities report an increase in COVID-19 in wastewater samples, Neal Francis returns to the Belly Up, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.