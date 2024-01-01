Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, January 1
On today's newscast: The Snowmass Village Planning Commission will take another look at an 80-unit workforce housing project, Pitkin County officials are working to address signs of overuse at Penny Hot Springs, Colorado utilities report an increase in COVID-19 in wastewater samples, Neal Francis returns to the Belly Up, and more.
