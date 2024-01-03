Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, January 3
On today's newscast: Latino advocacy nonprofit Voces Unidas is worried about turnout at its upcoming legal clinic for Venezuelan migrants, supporters of a ballot initiative to remove the state’s constitutional abortion funding ban are mobilizing, construction is set to begin next week on the Aspen-Sopris Ranger Station in Carbondale, and more.
