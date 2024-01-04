Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, January 4
On today's newscast: Two accidents shutdown Highway 82 on Wednesday and resulted in several injuries, Roaring Fork School District officials want to address misinformation spreading about the new comprehensive sex-ed curriculum, Basalt Mayor Bill Kane has announced he won’t seek a second term in April, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.