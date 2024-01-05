© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
New year, new quiz. Can you believe stuff has already happened in 2024?!

By Holly J. Morris
Published January 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
Happy new year! None of the above are correct answers.

It's 2024. Here are some predictions:

  • The grocery market will collapse after incoming President Winfrey (never doubt the power of write-in votes!) declares, "You get Ozempic! You get Ozempic!"
  • ChatGPT will be revealed as infinite monkeys with typewriters. Or maybe three kids in a trench coat?
  • Climate change will definitely NOT be exacerbated by fossil fuels. (This message brought to you by Sultan al-Jaber.)
  • You're going to write "2023" on your checks for months. LOL! What's a check?
  • If you pay attention, you'll get at least one 11/11 on the quiz.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.