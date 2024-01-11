Thursday, January 11

On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners want to put a cap on homes’ outdoor energy use, the Basalt Town Council will leave a vacant seat open until the April election, fresh snow will elevate avalanche danger in our region, a congresswoman’s ex-husband is arrested after a physical altercation with his son, “Aspen Extreme” screens at the Wheeler tonight, and more.

