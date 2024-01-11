Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, January 11
On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners want to put a cap on homes’ outdoor energy use, the Basalt Town Council will leave a vacant seat open until the April election, fresh snow will elevate avalanche danger in our region, a congresswoman’s ex-husband is arrested after a physical altercation with his son, “Aspen Extreme” screens at the Wheeler tonight, and more.
