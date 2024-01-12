Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, January 12
On today’s newscast: The CAIC is advising increased avalanche awareness this holiday weekend as winter storms roll through the mountains, RFSD updates its superintendent housing plans, newcomers from Venezuela in Carbondale will see their shelter situation this month, updates from Denver as the new legislative session kicks off, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.