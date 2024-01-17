Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, January 17
On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners want to make sure their priorities are well-represented in state legislation, the Roaring Fork School District updates families on the rollout of its “3Rs” health curriculum, the National Weather Service warns of flash floods and ice jam releases, an Americana band called The Lone Bellow stops in Aspen, and more.
