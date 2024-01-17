Wednesday, January 17

On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners want to make sure their priorities are well-represented in state legislation, the Roaring Fork School District updates families on the rollout of its “3Rs” health curriculum, the National Weather Service warns of flash floods and ice jam releases, an Americana band called The Lone Bellow stops in Aspen, and more.

