Aspen Public Radio's broadcast from Aspen Gay Ski Week 2024

Aspen Public Radio hosted a live broadcast during Aspen Gay Ski Week, featuring a series of interviews with LGBTQ advocates and leaders. The show focused on culture, history, community and civil rights; it was broadcast on Jan. 18, 2024, from an après-ski party in the Limelight Hotel in downtown Aspen.

Halle Zander, a local anchor for All Things Considered, hosted the program. She spoke with local community leaders, like AspenOUT executive director Kevin McManamon, Jack Raife Memorial Fund founder Kathy Potter, Roaring Divas co-founder Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas, and LGBTQ-affirming therapist Janet Gordon.

Zander also interviewed several nationally-known advocates who are in town for Gay Ski Week: Pattie Gonia is a drag queen and climate activist; Kevin Jennings is the CEO of Lambda Legal and the founder of the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN); Joseph Hahn is the executive director of wealth planning and advice for JP Morgan, and the author of several reports on the financial and legal challenges that LGBTQ+ people face as they plan for their future.

Aspen Public Radio would like to thank several other advocates and leaders for their contributions to the development of this program, through the planning process and pre-broadcast interviews: Kimberly Kuliga of Aspen Gay Ski Week, Melissa Temple of AspenOUT, Richard Villani of the Tom of Finland Foundation, and Thornall Hembrow of JP Morgan Chase’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs.

You can hear an archived version of the broadcast using the “Listen” button above. The audio has been lightly edited for clarity. A transcript will be generated and linked here by Friday, Jan. 19.

This broadcast was produced by Halle Zander, Kaya Williams, James Barrs, Breeze Richardson, Caroline Llanes, Lauri Jackson, Lea Tucker and Kelsey Brunner. It was sponsored in part by the Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado.