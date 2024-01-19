Friday, January 19

On today's newscast: The Town of Carbondale is set to open two new shelters tonight as another option closes, The West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition hosts a forum about challenges in the region, the city of Aspen earns special recognition for its climate action work, Rep. Lauren Boebert isn’t a fan of a stopgap spending measure, AspenOUT hosts a party for young people in the community, and more.

