Ask an intimacy coordinator

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published January 22, 2024 at 12:56 PM MST
People attend an intimacy workshop run by Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (IDC).
When you look up the word “intimate” in the dictionary, there are a few definitions. They include things like warmth, private, sex, personal, and familiarity.

Intimacy can start with the brushing of fingertips, delicately grazing your hand on someone’s cheek.

And end with far more. 

Our “Ask A” series returns, this time to talk to intimacy coordinators about their work.

Parts of Hollywood production teams have practiced parts of the role for years. But the job itself is still in its youth.

What does it take to do this work? And what impact has it had on workspaces so far?  We gathered a panel of intimacy coordinators to find out. 

Jorgelina Manna-Rea