Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, January 22
On today's newscast: The effort to recall Tony May from his position on the Garfield Re-2 school board wraps up this week, a local group held another rally in Glenwood Springs demanding U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper support a ceasefire in Gaza, Colorado’s congressional delegation is hoping to secure money for communities receiving large numbers of migrants, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.