Monday, January 22

On today's newscast: The effort to recall Tony May from his position on the Garfield Re-2 school board wraps up this week, a local group held another rally in Glenwood Springs demanding U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper support a ceasefire in Gaza, Colorado’s congressional delegation is hoping to secure money for communities receiving large numbers of migrants, and more.

