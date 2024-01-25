Thursday, January 25

On today's newscast: the coalition trying to recall Garfield Re-2 school board member Tony May says it has enough signatures to trigger a recall, the city of Aspen approved six-figure deals for two major winter sports events coming up, Aspen chef Barclay Dodge of Bosq is a semifinalist again for a James Beard Award, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.