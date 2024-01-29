Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, January 29
On today's newscast: a 22-year-old woman died after skiing into a tree at Highlands on Saturday, seven candidates are running for three open seats in Carbondale’s board of trustees election in April, Aspen’s own Alex Ferreira took home X Games gold on closing night, and more.
