Tuesday, January 30

On today's newscast: Governor Polis met with the Valley Alliance to End Homelessness and gave a Western Slope-focused “state of the state” in Glenwood Springs, Republican state senator Perry Will has decided to join the Garfield County commissioner race, Basalt High School is holding a fundraiser next week for the Make-A-Wish foundation, and more.

