February 2024 Evergreen giveaway: Win a private clay class experience at the Carbondale Clay Center

Have you ever wanted to try your hand at throwing pottery on the wheel? Win a private, two-part wheel throwing clay class for up to 6 participants at the Carbondale Clay Center!

Carbondale Clay Center’s knowledgeable instructors will guide you through the ceramic process, from lump of clay to decorated functional piece.

The classes will consist of two, 3-hour, private wheel throwing lessons for up to 6 participants. The first session will be dedicated to learning how to center and throw clay on the wheel. The second session will focus on adding handles, trimming the bottoms, and adding decoration. Participants will have the opportunity to pick out their glaze colors before the final firing. Beverages and snacks will be provided, along with all clay, tools, and materials.

The Carbondale Clay Center is a nonprofit arts center that has been serving the community for over 25 years. CCC has played a pivotal role in the Roaring Fork Valley’s local art scene by offering a positive and supportive place to build community through artistic expression and arts education.

Ready to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member with a gift of $15/month or more to support Aspen Public Radio and be entered to win now!

Already an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member? Thank you for supporting local journalism here in our community! You’ve already been automatically entered. (Good luck!)

Please note: Scheduling will depend on studio, participant, and teacher availability.

Throughout Aspen Public Radio membership drives and other fundraising campaigns during the year, the station may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.