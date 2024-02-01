Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, February 1
On today's newscast: Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout has left the race for Colorado’s third congressional district, the EPA will present findings from its investigation into heavy metals seeping into Lincoln Creek, the Forest Service, Pitkin County and other stakeholders have a new management for the Maroon Bells scenic area, and more.
