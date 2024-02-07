Tribe members speak at Southern Ute storytelling event

On Monday, February 5, Miss Southern Ute Autumn Sage spoke at the storytelling event at the Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum.

“The story I'm going to be telling is a Navajo creation story. The great spirit was Father Sky and Mother Earth, from whence all life sprang. The crossing of their hands and feet signifies the union of heaven and earth, bound eternally together by the Rainbow Guardian. Regardless of which direction we may look, we find sky and earth fused as one,” Sage said.

Elder Cassandra Atencio spoke at the event and shared a story about the creation of cedar trees.

“The Creator made the trees, and as each tree was created, the Creator asked what they were going to do for their being created. The Cedar spoke, and he said, ‘I'll be green for all seasons, and I'll be shelter for little birds who stay around for the winter seasons to add cheer to the cold seven days. Also, I'll be a shade and shelter for all creatures too, and most of all, mankind, the two-legged, when they need help, I'll be there for them.’”

Clark Adomaitis / KSUT/KSJD Miss Southern Ute Autumn Sage speaks at the Southern Ute storytelling event.

After the event, Atencio said she felt good sharing her stories with the community.

“If we all feel good together, it creates that good energy. I think it's good to tell the stories of a long time ago and what the plants mean to us. Talk about those plants that we utilize, why you respect them, and the way that we're supposed to look at life spiritually to help keep ourselves grounded,” said Atencio.

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.