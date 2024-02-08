The Supreme Court hears its first Trump ballot arguments

Oral arguments begin Thursday in a major U.S. Supreme Court casethat willdeterminewhether former President Donald Trump will be on the primaryballot in Colorado.

Six Republican and Independentvoters in Coloradosuccessfully removed the former president from the primary ballot in December when the state supreme courtagreed that Trump engaged in an insurrection against the Constitution. It’s the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who swore an oath to the Constitution and engaged in an insurrection from holding office, has been used to bar a candidate from the presidency.

Trump appealed the Colorado case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-appointed justices. What can we expect from Thursday’s opening arguments, and what effect could it have on the 2024 election?

