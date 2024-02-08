Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, February 8
On today's newscast: The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether presidential candidate Donald Trump should be disqualified from Colorado's ballot, the Roaring Fork School District is purchasing a home in Carbondale for future superintendents and school leaders, long wait times at Aspen's airport are due to security equipment issues and terminal capacity, and more.
