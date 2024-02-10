'Wait Wait' for February 10, 2024: With Not My Job guest Lena Waithe

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Lena Waithe and panelists Maz Jobrani, Negin Farsad and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Game Day! A Clumsy Vision from Apple; Trippin' With Mom

Panel Questions

Something Special for Valentine's Eve

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone breaking the rules, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz The Chi creator Lena Waithe about The Guy: Guy Fieri

In 2017, Lena Waithe made history by becoming the first Black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing. Since then, she's done it all, from acting to writing to producing. Her new movie is A Thousand and One, but she also made The Chi, so we've invited her on to answer three questions about The Guy: Guy Fieri

Panel Questions

Olympic Medals With A Little Je Ne Sais Pas; Everybody Hurkle Durkle!

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: A New Way To Smell Good; Plaque Hack; Vegan Cheatin'

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we've reached peak Taylor and Travis, who will be the next hot couple.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.