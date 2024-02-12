Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, February 12
On today's newscast: The Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle County democratic parties are hosting a candidate forum at the Basalt library Monday night, Aspen’s city council and Pitkin County commissioners are meeting to talk about the community’s gaps in housing, officials are considering what to do about bears at Pitkin County's landfill, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.