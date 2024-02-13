The Beirut explosion, through the eyes of Lebanese women

Almost four years ago, nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded at the port of Beirut. What happened to the people affected by the blast?

Some 300,000 were left homeless by the explosion. Approximately 7,000 were injured. More than 200 people died.

In her new book, “All She Lost: The Explosion in Lebanon, the Collapse of a Nation, and The Women who Survive,” Dalal Mawad seeks to understand the impact of the event on Lebanese women.

That tragic event shook Lebanon and its people to the core.What was left behind amongst the rubble? We learn about what happened through the eyes of Lebanese women – then get an update on the latest news at Lebanon’s border with Israel.

