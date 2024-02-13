Tuesday, February 13

On today's newscast: former Aspen Times editor Andrew Travers plans to file an amended complaint this week after a judge dismissed his lawsuit against the paper, Aspen and Pitkin County have very different strategies when it comes to the issue of homelessness, a reproductive rights organization is collecting signatures in Aspen on Tuesday for a state ballot initiative that would protect abortion access, and more.

