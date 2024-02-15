Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, February 15
On today's newscast: Democrats running for CU Regent At-Large participated in their first candidate forum in the valley, there are no easy answers when it comes to keeping bears out of the Pitkin County landfill, a security-system company is suing Pitkin County over recent equipment failures at Aspen's airport, and more.
