Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, February 21
On today's newscast: Garfield County commissioners denied Carbondale's request to help support dozens of new immigrants who have arrived in the valley, Pitkin County will help fund the West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition’s new buydown program, Aspen’s Public Works Director will be retiring this spring after roughly a decade in the role, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.